Statesville, NC - Norma Carol Lanter Sterling, 82, formerly of Statesville, NC, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Magnolias of Gaffney.

Born in Richmond, VA, she was the widow of the late Dr. Wayne Ellis Sterling for 58 years and daughter of the late Herman Lanter and Mary Vaughan Lanter. She graduated from Liberty University, was a retired school teacher, and served in the ministry with her husband for over 60 years.

Surviving are a son, Dr. Mark Sterling (Michelle) of Augusta, GA; two daughters, Sheryl Sterling of Mooresville, NC and Laura Barth (Jeff) of Gaffney; nine grandchildren, Madison Spearman (Brandon), Dallas Horne, Jared Barth (Carlie), Alexander Barth, Andrew Barth, Natalie Barth, Josh Sterling (Kaitlin), Hannah Sterling and Elizabeth Sterling; a brother, Jesse Donald Lanter; three sisters, Nona Faye Lanter, Agnes Dawden Lanter and Georgie Lois Franklin. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Edna Majorie Severance and three brothers, Herman Ward Lanter, Jr., Steward Vaughan Lanter and Alfred Graham Lanter.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Salisbury National Cemetery with Dr. Mark Sterling officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the graveside service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Hospice Compassus, 212 E. Floyd Baker Boulevard, Gaffney, SC 29340.

The family will be at the home of Jeff & Laura Barth, 1466 Goucher School Road, Gaffney, SC 29340.

