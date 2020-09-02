1/1
Carolyn Fallon
Carolyn "Carol" Brown Fallon, 87 years old, longtime resident of Raleigh, NC, passed away peacefully on August 27, 2020. She was born in Gaffney, SC, in 1933 to her parents Luther "Sonny" Morgan Brown and Viola Harris Brown. She was the widow of the late John "Jack" Jerome Fallon whom she was married to for almost 65 years.

Carol is survived by her daughter, Pamela Wilson and husband, Michael Lightner, of SC; two sons, Keith Fallon of Apex and Kevin Fallon and wife, Leonora, of Raleigh; two brothers, Wayne Brown and wife, Linda, of SC and Ronnie Brown and wife, Renee, of SC; two sisters, Elizabeth McDaniel and husband, Henry, of SC, and Betty King of SC; grandchildren, Stephanie Fallon of VA, Elizabeth and Joseph Fallon of Raleigh, Mitchell Melia and husband, Justin Melia, of NY, as well as her one great grandchild, Parker Melia.

She is preceded in death by her dearly loved husband, Jack Fallon, with whom she shared a rich life, by her youngest son, Paul Fallon, and his daughter, Caroline Fallon. She was also preceded by three brothers, Luther Brown, Gene Brown and Douglas Brown, her brotherin law Heyward King, and her sister Viola Moss and brother-in-law Alfred Moss.

Committal Services at the Columbarium of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church will be held privately due to the pandemic. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association of North Carolina.



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Sep. 2, 2020.
