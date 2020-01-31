|
|
Carolyn J Dawkins was born February 8, 1947 in Darlington, SC. She was the fourth born of five children to the late Theo and Reather Jacobs of Norfolk, VA. She departed this life January 24, 2020, at the University of Maryland Medical Center in LaPlata, MD, after a brief illness.
Carolyn was educated in the public schools of Norfolk, VA and received her high school diploma from Booker T Washington High School. After graduation, she received her cosmetology license and worked as a Beautician until she retired.
In September 1967, Carolyn married the love of her life, Rev. Lionel B Dawkins. Carolyn was a devoted wife and mother who enjoyed taking care of her family and spending time with friends. Carolyn was a faithful member of White Plains Baptist Church in Gaffney, SC. She was a loyal, and dedicated member for over 30 years and served on the Pastors Aid Committee, Missionary Society, usher on the Usher Board and as a Deaconess.
Carolyn leaves to mourn her passing: her husband, Rev. Lionel B Dawkins; her two sons, Warren T. (Nickie) Dawkins of White Plains, MD and Bishop Theo J. (Chrysanthemum) Dawkins of Villa Rica, Georgia; five grandchildren, Kimoni Dawkins of White Plains, MD, Isaiah Dawkins (USN), Kiera Dawkins of White Plains, MD, Joshua Dawkins (USN), and Indea Dawkins of Atlanta, GA; two great grandchildren, Aniya Harris and Bryson Dawkins of Maryland; one brother, Theo "Jake" (Jan) Jacobs of Woodbridge, VA; and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends Friday, January 31, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. in White Plains Baptist Church. Funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
The family will be at 803 W. Fairview Ave., Gaffney, SC.
The Gilmore Mortuary
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Jan. 31, 2020