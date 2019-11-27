|
August 22, 1935 - November 25, 2019
Gaffney, S.C. - Carolyn Jolly Smith, 84, of 949 Goucher School Road, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday November 25, 2019 surrounded in the comfort of her home by her family that she loved dearly.
Born in Gaffney, SC she was the wife of Ralph L. Smith and the daughter of the late Collis Kenyan Jolly and late Faye Brown Jolly. She was preceded in death by her siblings Edna Baxter, Nona Mae Estes, Wilma Fowler, W.S. (Dub) Jolly, Forest Jolly, Nesbitt Jolly, Flora Robbins, and Bill Jolly. Her sister Pat Jolly Tate resides in Spartanburg. She was a homemaker and worked many years as a bank teller. She retired as a book keeper from Robbins Brick and Block Company. Carolyn was a friend to all. She considered being a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother her greatest calling in life. Carolyn and her husband Ralph were married for 67 years. She was a member of Goucher Baptist Church where she held many positions of leadership.
Surviving are two children, Wanda D. Smith of Gaffney and Collis Ralph Smith (Lenna) of Greer; two grandchildren Walker Ralph Smith of Greenville and Lydia Ann Smith of Denver, CO. She welcomed into her heart (by her son's marriage) three other grandchildren, Christy Neill Berry (Dave) of Jacksonville, FL., Lenna Neill Dacus (Tommy) of Easley and Paul Michael Neill of Fort Wayne, IN., as well as five great-grandchildren, Jackson, Patrick, Kate, Reeves and Levi. She was known as a woman after God's own heart and loved to share the Gospel. Her days always ended with scripture reading and prayer. She knew no fear in life and looked forward to the homecoming Jesus had promised her upon her salvation.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Kindred Hospice and Lisa Martinez for their wonderful and compassionate care.
The family will receive friends from 2:30 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Goucher Baptist Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 4 p.m. at the Church with Rev. Norman Gardner officiating. Interment will be in the Goucher Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Goucher Baptist Church, 415 Goucher Creek Road, Gaffney, SC 29340.
The family will be at their residence.
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC