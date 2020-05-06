Home

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
Graveside service
Thursday, May 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Buffalo Baptist Church Cemetery
Visitation
Following Services
Buffalo Baptist Church Cemetery

Carolyn Mintz

Carolyn Mintz Obituary

Blacksburg, S.C. - Carolyn Sarratt Mintz, 85, of 212 Bridges Road, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, May 4, 2020.

Born in Blacksburg, she was the faithful and loving wife of the late Thomas Max Mintz and the daughter of the late Garvin and Mae Hopper Sarratt. She was a graduate of Blacksburg High School, a homemaker, and a loyal and faithful member of Rock Springs Baptist Church.

Mrs. Mintz is survived by her daughter, Sheila Darden and husband, Charlie of Charlotte, NC; 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Mintz was preceded in death by her daughter, Jeannie Wilkins and her brother, Carlton Sarratt.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 7, 2020 in the Buffalo Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend Dale Welch officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the graveside.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Connie Maxwell Children's Home, P.O. Box 1178, Greenwood, SC 29648.

The family will be at the residence, 212 Bridges Road, Blacksburg. SC 29702.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome. com Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on May 6, 2020
