Madison, N.C. - Carolyn Moseley Walker, 86, of 302 West Decatur Street, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, May 4, 2020.
Born in Gaffney, she was the wife of the late Dr. William Walker and daughter of the late George Moseley, Jr. and Estena Littleton Moseley. She was a graduate of Gaffney High School, was formerly employed by Carolina Shipping Company in Charleston and retired as Manager of Insurance and Retirement from Exxon Oil Company. She was an artist and loved painting, scrapbooking, playing the piano and quilting. She was a member of Madison Presbyterian Church.
Surviving are a sister, Mary Sellars of Gaffney; nephews, Larry Sellars, Jr. (Jeannie) of Spartanburg and Todd Sellars (Allison) of Waynesville, NC; greatnieces, Carolyne Sellars, Katie Sellars, Maegan Walker and Sierra Sellars and a great-nephew, Nolan Sellars.
Private graveside services will be held for the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 1886, Gaffney, SC 29342.
The family will be at the home of Mary Sellars, 104 Claiborne Street, Gaffney.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on May 8, 2020