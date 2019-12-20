|
Gaffney, S.C. - Carolyn Wallace Parris, 79, formerly of Westwind Apartments, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Peachtree Centre.
Born in Gaffney, she was the widow of the late James Bryson "J.B." Parris and daughter of the late Delton Wallace, Sr. and Annie Stringer Wallace. She was a retired self-employed babysitter, loved her family, especially her grandchildren, and loved playing Bingo. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church.
Surviving are a son, Randy Parris and wife, Jean of Gaffney; two daughters, Pam Parris Peeler and husband, Jerry, and Kelly Parris, both of Gaffney; a brother, James Wallace and wife, Betty of Gaffney; two sisters, Lois White and Gladys Salmon and husband, Dever, both of Gaffney; seven grandchildren, Katie Peeler, Brandon Peeler and wife, Casey, Kayce Parris, Gary Teague, Brad Teague, Anna Parris and Olivia Parris; great-grandchildren, Hayden, Caleb, Jaxon, Bryson and Aaliyah; a sister-in-law, B. J. Wallace of Gaffney. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Susan Teague, a sister, Catherine Wallace, three brothers, Ted Lee Wallace, Delton Wallace, Jr. and James Wallace and a brother-in-law, Bobby White.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Graveside services will immediately follow at 12 p.m. at Frederick Memorial Gardens with Pastor Robert Wells officiating.
Memorials may be made to New Harvest Church of God, 120 Boiling Springs Highway, Gaffney, SC 29341.
The family will be at the home of Jerry & Pam Peeler, 223 Cabin Creek Road, Gaffney.
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.