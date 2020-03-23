|
Laurens, S.C. - Carolyn Parker Patton, 81, of 304 Furman Street, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Laurens County Hospital.
Born in Spartanburg, she was first married to the late Harley Eugene Miller and then the late Reverend Harold Patton and the daughter of the late Cleveland Monroe Parker and the late Gladys Leigh Wall Parker. She was a graduate of Pacolet High School, USCS and served in the United States Army as a dental hygienist. She was a retired LPN from Mary Black Memorial Hospital, loved photography, baking, crafts and had a great love for her family. Mrs. Patton was a member of Brown's Chapel Baptist Church.
Surviving are two daughters, Teri Peterson of Landrum and Crys Spruill and husband, Halford of Lillian, AL; a step-daughter, Cindy Gardner and husband, Kenny of Gaffney; four step-sons, Reverend Dean Patton and wife, Susie of Marietta, SC, Bobby Patton and wife, Janice of Gaffney, Mike Patton and wife, Kelly of Gaffney and Steve Patton and wife, Melissa of AL; a sister, June Lee and husband, Johnny of the home; two grandchildren, Derrick Mize and wife, Lacy and Christopher Wynn and wife, Ashleigh; seven greatgrandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; three stepgrandchildren, Richard Welliver, Hannah Flynn and husband, Zach and Daniel Spruill; numerous other stepgrandchildren, step-great-grandchildren and step-greatgreat grandchildren. Mrs. Patton was preceded in death by two sons, Tommy Miller and Chuck Miller; a sister, Kathy Graves; a granddaughter, Toni Richard; a greatgranddaughter, Harley Richard.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: , 154 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC, 29615.
The family will be at their respective homes.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.