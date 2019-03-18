Gaffney, S.C. - Carolyn Greene Pigford, 84, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, March 15, 2109 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.

Born in Shelby, NC, she was the wife of the late Willie (Bill) Edwin Pigford and the daughter of the late William Shuford Greene and Mettie Humphries Greene Mathis. She enjoyed reading, cooking, hiking and most of all taking care of her family. Mrs. Pigford was a member of Central Baptist Church.

Surviving are two sons, Willie Edwin Pigford, Jr. of Blacksburg and Eric Tod Pigford and wife, Donna of Concord, NC; and a daughter, Morna Pigford Bailey and husband, Barry of Blacksburg; four grandchildren, Amanda Troutman and husband, Josh, Alex Bailey and wife, Harley, Ashley Taylor and husband, Brian and Dylan Pigford; four greatgrandchildren, Channing Troutman, Mila Troutman, Corbin Taylor and Tucker Taylor; and special nieces and nephews. Mrs. Pigford was preceded in death by a sister, Shirley Greene Huskey; and a brother, Charles Shuford Greene.

The family will receive friends from 11 until 12 p.m. on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. A graveside service will immediately follow at 12 p.m. at Frederick Memorial Gardens with Reverend Steve Sisk officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: St. Jude's Children Hospital, 501 Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.

The family will be at their respective homes.

