Mrs. Carolyn Felicia Proctor, 67, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at her residence.

Mrs. Proctor was born on August 18, 1952 to the late Bessie Hoey Littlejohn and Cicero Littlejohn.

She was the wife of Reginald Proctor. She enjoyed traveling, attending church, and spending time with her family and friends.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her four brothers, Adam B (JB) Littlejohn, Donnie Littlejohn, Robert Littlejohn, Osborne Littlejohn and her two sisters, Betty Shippy and Louise Edrington.

In addition to her husband, Mrs. Proctor is survived by her daughter, April Gory; three granddaughters, Zyab Littlejohn, Zariyah Littlejohn, and Maci Gory; one grandson, Trey Gory; two great-granddaughters, Tya Allen and Jaidyn Adams; one sister, Marilyn Dover (Marshall Dover); one brother, Willie Littlejohn; [] nephews and [] nieces and a host of other relatives and friends.

Graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, June 8,2020 at Oakland Cemetery.

Due to Federal & State COVID-19 mandates, capacity will be limited to protect our families and community. Thank you in advance for your understanding and cooperation.

Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel Inc. is serving the family.

