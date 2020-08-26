Spartanburg, S.C. - Carrie Hood Wall, 88, formerly of 224 Boundary Drive, passed away peacefully and went home to be with her Heavenly Father on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Lake Emory Post Acute Care in Inman.

Born in Spartanburg, she was first married to the late Andrew "Andy" Hood and the widow of the late Eli Foster Wall, and daughter of the late Joe W. Vaughn and Hassie Millwood Vaughn. She retired from Drayton Cotton Mill and was a dedicated and faithful member of Fairview Free Will Baptist Church.

Surviving are a son, James Lee Hood (Jennifer) of Chesnee; a daughter, Evelyn Neighbors-Pace (Allen) of Chesnee; two stepsons, Larry Wall (Misty) of Cayce, SC and Rex Wall (Jaqueline) of Irmo; a sister, Hazel Blackwell of Inman; a sister-in-law, Frances Horton (Jerry) of Chesnee; eight grandchildren, Angie Wilson (Michael), Christina Graves (Cory), Todd Marshall, Jamie Marshall (Ricki), Mickey Wall (Ashlyn), Bryant Wall (Kristina), Brandi Wall and D. J. Jackson; five great-grandchildren; her best friend, Pat Perry of Spartanburg. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Myrtle Boiter and Betty Wyatt and a stepson, Mark Wall.

The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Fairview Free Will Baptist Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 3 p.m. at the Church with Reverend Tim Hackett officiating.

Interment will be in Springhill Memorial

Gardens. The family requests that masks be worn due to COVID-19.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Fairview Free Will Baptist Church, "Young at Heart", 2058 Chesnee Highway, Spartanburg, SC 29303.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.