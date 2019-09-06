|
|
Carsondra "Pumpkin" Harris, 44, of 100 Fairfield Drive, Apt. 23-A, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019, in Cherokee Medical Center.
She was born in Gaffney and was a daughter of Charles and Patricia Holmes Harris.
Carsondra was an employee of Magnolia Inc.
She leaves to cherish loving memories: her parents, Charles and Patricia Harris; fiancé, Stevie Lawson; two brothers, Charles Lee Harris, Jr. and Charles Craig; sisters, Sheryl Allen, Bennie Mae Agnew (Eric), Charlene Craig Faison, all of Gaffney; Patrice Moore (Thomas), of Grover, NC; other relatives and friends.
The Funeral Service will be Monday, 12:00 noon, in The Gilmore Mortuary Chapel with Rev. Dr. Michael A. Bridges officiating. Interment will be in Gaffney Memorial Park.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Sept. 6, 2019