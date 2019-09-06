Home

Gilmore Mortuary of Gaffney
305 W. Rutledge Ave
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 489-2509
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Carsondra Harris

Carsondra Harris Obituary

Carsondra "Pumpkin" Harris, 44, of 100 Fairfield Drive, Apt. 23-A, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019, in Cherokee Medical Center.

She was born in Gaffney and was a daughter of Charles and Patricia Holmes Harris.

Carsondra was an employee of Magnolia Inc.

She leaves to cherish loving memories: her parents, Charles and Patricia Harris; fiancé, Stevie Lawson; two brothers, Charles Lee Harris, Jr. and Charles Craig; sisters, Sheryl Allen, Bennie Mae Agnew (Eric), Charlene Craig Faison, all of Gaffney; Patrice Moore (Thomas), of Grover, NC; other relatives and friends.

The Funeral Service will be Monday, 12:00 noon, in The Gilmore Mortuary Chapel with Rev. Dr. Michael A. Bridges officiating. Interment will be in Gaffney Memorial Park.

The Gilmore Mortuary www.gilmoresmortuary.com

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Sept. 6, 2019
