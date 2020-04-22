|
Gaffney, S.C. - Catherine L. Gibson, 88, formerly of 120 Camelot Drive, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 20, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center.
Born in Gaffney, she was the daughter of the late Ezra D. Gibson and Alta Massey Gibson. She retired as Cherokee County Treasurer and was a member of East Gaffney Baptist Church. She was a longtime Clemson fan and IPTAY supporter, and she enjoyed playing golf.
Surviving are nephews, Phillip Gibson (Joanne) of Gaffney, Richie Gibson (Linda) of Charlotte, NC, David Gibson (Anne) of Greenville, SC and Jimmy Gibson (Susan) of Gaffney; two nieces, Ann Cordell (Rick) of Marion, NC, and Sandra Lynch (Hal) of Melboure, Fla.; numerous great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Fain W. Gibson, Carlis E. Gibson and Don J. Gibson and two nephews, Tim Gibson and Randy Gibson.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 24, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Gardens with Dr. Ron Jackson officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Parson's Pantry, P.O. Box 777, Gaffney, SC 29342 or East Gaffney Baptist Church, 2308 Cherokee Avenue, Gaffney, SC 29340.
The family will be at their respective homes.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, S.C.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Apr. 22, 2020