Blacksburg, S.C. - Catherine Jo Childers Gordon, 87, formerly of 122 McKee Drive, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Peachtree Centre.
Born in Gaffney, she was the widow of the late Paul Lee Gordon and daughter of the late William Joe Childers and Marie Owens Childers. She was a graduate of Gaffney High School, retired from textiles, loved bingo, was an avid Braves fan and of the Baptist faith.
Surviving are two sons, Timothy Lee Gordon and wife, Ann of Blacksburg and Billy Dean Gordon and wife, Darlene of Richmond, VA; a sister, Sara Parker and husband, Alfred of Gaffney; five grandchildren, David Gordon and wife, Crystal, Travis Gordon and wife, Ashlee, Katie Dover and husband, Mike, Michael Gordon and Abby Gordon; four great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Joe Gordon and Steve Gordon, a brother, Billy Childers and a sister, Rena Wesinger.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Oakland Cemetery with Mr. Ashby Blakely officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Hospice Compassus, 1923 E. Main Street, Duncan, SC 29334.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.