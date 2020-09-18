Catherine Logan

Catherine White Logan, 78, of 206 E. Clairborne St., Blacksburg, answered the Master's call on Sunday, September 13, 2020 in Spartanburg Medical Center.

She was born in Cherokee County, SC and was a daughter of the late Rev. James White, Sr., and the late Mary Ardella Wilson White. Widow of Gatchet Logan, she was a graduate of Granard High School, a member of Galilee Baptist Church in Blacksburg, and a retired employee of TNS Mills.

She leaves to cherish loving memories: three daughters, Barbara White of the home, Tonya Walker, of Gaffney, and Beverly Logan, of the home; a sister, Mary Ann White, of Blacksburg; brothers, James White, Jr. (Diane), of Charlotte, NC, John H. White (Vera), of Columbia, SC, Cornelius White, Clarence White, Eugene White (Shirley), and McKinley White , all of Blacksburg, Conwell White (Sandra), of Boiling Springs, NC; grandchildren, Shun Dover, Jaylon Linder, Christopher James, and Landyn Logan; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A viewing will be held Sunday from 12:30 to 1 p.m., at Galilee Baptist Church. The Funeral Service will follow at, 1 p.m., with Rev. Lewis Duckett officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

The Gilmore Mortuary, www.gilmoresmortuary.com