Gaffney, S.C. - Catherine DeBurie Swayngim, 88, of 3138 Wilkinsville Highway, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at her residence.

Born in Detroit, MI, she was the wife of the late Joseph Commodore Swayngim, Sr. and the daughter of the late Henry DeBurie and Loretta Ashcraft DeBurie. She was retired from Winn Dixie and volunteered for Meal on Wheels for 20 years. She enjoyed crocheting, flowers, cutting grass, cooking, baking and loved celebrating holidays with her family, especially Christmas. Mrs. Swayngim was a member of Draytonville Baptist Church, where she was a former Sunday School Teacher for many years.

Surviving are three sons, Joseph Swayngim II and wife, Sylvia, Raymond Swayngim and wife, Robin and Edward Swayngim and wife, Lupe, all of Gaffney; three daughters, Loretta Inman, Bernadette Swayngim and Kathleen Swayngim, all of Gaffney; a sister, Norene Johnson of Detroit, MI; eleven grandchildren; and seventeen great-grandchildren. Mrs. Swayngim was preceded in death by two brothers.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 AM on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Draytonville Baptist Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11:00 AM at the church with Dr. Keith Harrill, Mr. Baptist Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11:00 AM at the church with Dr. Keith Harrill, Mr. Edward Swayngim, Ms. Kathleen Swayngim, Mr. Joe Swayngim II, Mrs. Sylvia Swayngim and Mr. Thomas Coleman officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Meals on Wheels, P.O. 1886, Gaffney, SC, 29342.

The family will be at their respective homes.

