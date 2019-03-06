Cathy Ann Smith Durrah, 54, of 708 Pleasant School Road, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Cherokee Medical Center.

Wife of Leroy Durrah, she was born in Cherokee County and was a daughter of the late James Kapo Smith and Mittie Ruth Talley Smith.

Cathy was a Baptist and a former employee of Upstate Carolina Medical Center.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, D'Angelo Smith, and siblings, Donald, Larry, and Patricia Talley, and Delores Smith.

Surviving are: her husband, Leroy Durrah, of the home; three sons, William Smith (Teah), and David Timothy Smith, of Gaffney, Ernest Michael Bell (Kristin), of Charleston, SC; two brothers, David Talley (Brenda) and Willie Talley, of Gaffney; two sisters, Annie Littlejohn of Shelby, NC, and Angela Shippy, of Gaffney; step-children, Anthony Griffin (Kenvonna) of Simpsonville, SC, Leroy Durrah, Jr. (Charleen) and Tobias Durrah, Sr. (Sharon), of Spartanburg, Ginneh Miller (David) of Gastonia, NC, and Linette Durrah of Duncan, SC; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; eighteen step-grandchildren; one step-greatgrandchild.

Funeral Service will be Saturday, March 9, 2:00 p.m., in The Gilmore Mortuary Chapel with Minister Debra Littlejohn officiating. Interment will follow in Limestone Cemetery. The family is at the home of Angela Shippy, 708 Pleasant School Road.

