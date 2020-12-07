1/
Cathy Osteen
Gaffney- Catherine "Cathy" Linder Osteen, 65, of 2103 Cherokee Avenue, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center.

Born in Spartanburg, she was the wife of Robert Osteen and daughter of Charles Odell Linder of Spartanburg and the late Frances Cartee Linder. She was a homemaker and a member of Calvary Baptist Church.

Surviving in addition to her husband and father are two sons, Douglas Linder (Amy) of Union and Jeff Osteen (Starlet) of Gaffney; a daughter, Lisa White (Terry) of Gaffney; three brothers, Wayne Linder (Diane), Darrell Davis, both of Spartanburg and Nelson Davis (Wanda) of Cowpens; three sisters, Patty Laws (Bobby), Paula Johnson (Donnie) and Tina Davis (Jim), all of Spartanburg; five grandchildren, Scott White, Josh White, Jeffery Osteen, Jacob Osteen and Catylin Osteen; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Ella Mae Coxey.

No services are scheduled.

The family will be at the residence.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Dec. 7, 2020.
