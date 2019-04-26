Gaffney, S.C. - Cecil Allen Childers, 76, of 533 Childers Road, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at his residence.

Born in Cherokee Falls, he was the son of Era Spencer Childers of Gaffney and the late W. D. Childers. He was a graduate of Belmont High School, Gardner Webb College, Charlotte College, Limestone College and Clemson University. He retired as a teacher with the Cherokee County School District and was a member of Draytonville Baptist Church. He was a published author, enjoyed painting and gardening.

Surviving in addition to his mother are two brothers, Jerry Childers of Belmont, NC and Harold Childers and wife, Julia of Gaffney; a sister, Sylvia Holmes and husband, Danny of Gaffney; numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Draytonville Baptist Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2:00 PM at the Church with Dr. Keith Harrill and Rev. Tommy Wright officiating. Interment will be in the Draytonville Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Draytonville Baptist Church, 179 Draytonville Church Road, Gaffney, SC 29340.

The family will be at the home of Danny & Sylvia Holmes, 527 Childers Road, Gaffney.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.