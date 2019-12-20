|
Gaffney, S.C. - Celestine "Tina" Sarratt Wilson, 79, of 111 Maplewood Drive, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday December 17, 2019 at Upstate Hospice House in Landrum, SC.
Born in Gaffney, she as the wife of the late Billy Landrum Wilson and daughter of the late James Robert and Ivadell Sarratt. She was member of Limestone Missionary Baptist Church.
Surviving are four sons, Billy Wayne Wilson of San Diego CA, Robert Wilson of Gaffney, Ivory (BoBo) Wilson (Tracey), and Johnny Lee Sarratt (Peggy) of Gaffney. Two daughters, Angel Wilson Wise and Jamie Sarratt Edwards (Franklin) both of Gaffney. Two grandsons reared in the home, Kristopher Mauney and Robert Wilson, Jr., both of Gaffney, a granddaughter reared in the home, Brittany Wilson- Jones of Gaffney; a niece reared in the home, Regina Ellis-Marks of Gastonia NC; thirteen grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; three brothers Keenan Sarratt (Audrey) of Bowie MD, James Sarratt (Alma Jean) and Nathaniel Sarratt all of Gaffney; one Sister, (her twin), Ernestine Norris (John); one sister in-law, Minister Ruby Davis, two brothers-in-law, Frankie Davis (Sue) and Jerome Davis (Juanita) of Gaffney.
Tina will lie in state from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Concord Baptist Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. at the Church with Dr. Michael Bridges officiating.
Interment will follow in the Concord Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will be at the home, 111 Maplewood Drive, Gaffney.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Dec. 20, 2019