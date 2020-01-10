Home

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
4:00 PM
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
Charles "Chuck" Beaird Sr.

Charles "Chuck" Beaird Sr. Obituary

Gaffney, S.C. - Charles "Chuck" Leon Beaird, Sr., 71, of 252 Burgess Road, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at his residence.

Born in Niles, MI, he was the husband of Denise Smith Beaird. He retired as an over the road truck driver and a U. S. Air Force veteran.

Surviving are a son, Matthew Wayne Beaird of the home; two stepsons, Gerald Lanier of the home and Adam Cobbler of Winston Salem, NC; a great-nephew, Leland Lane Hickerson of Gaffney; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was preceded by two brothers, Jerry and Don and two sisters, Joann and Marilyn.

Memorial services will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020 in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Mr. Ashby Blakely officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Pruitt Hospice, 301 Halton Road, Greenville, SC 29615.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Jan. 10, 2020
