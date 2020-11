Blacksburg - Charles Dale Burgess, 79, of 314 Old Buffalo Church Road, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born in Tazwell, WV, he was the husband of Anna Nivens Burgess and the son of the late Herbert Burgess and Opal Webb Burgess. Memorial services were held Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Burgess family.