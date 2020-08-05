MOORE, S.C. - Charles Earle Jones, 89, formerly of 111 S. Staunton Court, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 3, 2020 at The Retreat of Gaffney.

Born in Gaffney, he was husband of the late Edith Scott Jones and son of the late William Samuel Jones, Sr. and Grace Mosley Jones. He was a graduate of Gaffney High School and Clemson College where he played in the band and was a member of the Jazz Band "Jungleers". He retired as Personnel Director at Cherokee Finishing, was a member of Reidville Road United Methodist Church and attended First Baptist Church of Gaffney.

Surviving is a step-daughter, Jane Sarratt Wilson and husband, Danny, of Moore; two grandchildren, Daniel Scott Wilson, (Erin) and Katherine Wilson Gentile (Chris); two great-grandchildren, Hank Wilson and Meredith Gentile. In addition to his wife and parents he was preceded in death by a stepson, Tom Sarratt, a brother, William "Billy" Samuel Jones, Jr. and a sister, Sara Elizabeth Jones.

Private graveside services will be held by the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: First Baptist Church of Gaffney, 200 N. Limestone Street, Gaffney, SC 29340.

The family will be at their respective homes.

