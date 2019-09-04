|
Gaffney, S.C. - Charles Orr Gardner, 74, of 166 Jolly Road, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.
Born in Spartanburg, he was the husband of Lana Painter Gardner and the son of the late Beo Bothwell Gardner and Edna Orr Gardner. He was a graduate of Gaffney High School, Gardner Webb and Limestone College. He was a retired accountant from Oxford Industries after 38 years of service and enjoyed traveling, especially the mountains. Mr. Gardner was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church, where he was a deacon, Sunday School Teacher, served on the finance committee and various other committees.
In addition to his wife, also surviving are two sons, Wesley Gardner and wife, Jennifer of Matthews, NC and Todd Gardner and wife, Kim of Gaffney; and four grandchildren, Ethan Gardner, Greyson Gardner, Grant Gardner and Neely Gardner.
The family will receive friends from 2:30 until 4:00 PM on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 4:00 PM at the church with Reverend David Watkins and Reverend Dennis Spencer officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 250 Mt. Olive Road, Cowpens, SC, 29330.
The family will be at the home of his son, Todd and Kim Gardner, 186 Jolly Road.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Sept. 4, 2019