Gaffney, S.C. - Charles Alvin Lester, 84, of 1428 Ford Road, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.
Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of the late Shirley White Lester and the son of the late Luther Lester and Grace Clary Lester. He was retired from textiles and was a collector of antiques. Mr. Lester was a member of Draytonville Baptist Church.
Surviving are two daughters, Margaret Mullinax and husband, James of Gaffney and Sheila Bolin and husband, Buck of Blacksburg; four grandchildren, Jamie Mullinax and wife, Linda, Greg Mullinax and wife, Brandy, Billy Bolin and wife, Gretchen and Kevin Bolin and wife, Jennifer; nine great-grandchildren, Emily Mullinax, Allen Mullinax, Lucas Mullinax, Kayla Mullinax, Evan Mullinax, Kendall Yates and husband, Taylor, Erin Bolin, Lauren Bolin and Madison Bolin; and a great-great-grandchild, Easton Hellams. Mr. Lester was preceded in death by two brothers, Donald Lester and Wayne Lester; and two sisters, Jane Teague and Nancy Masten.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Draytonville Baptist Church with Dr. Keith Harrill and Dr. Robert Ivey officiating. Interment will be in Draytonville Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Draytonville Baptist Church, 179 Draytonville Road, Gaffney, SC, 29340.
The family will be at the residence.
An online guest register is available a www.blakelyfuneralhome.com