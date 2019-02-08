Charles Lockhart, Sr., 86, of 332 Elmhurst Road, Charlotte, NC, passed away Monday, February 4, in his home.

Husband of Bobbie Williams Lockhart, he was born in Cherokee County and was a son of the late Theodore Lockhart, Sr. and Mary Gill Lockhart.

He was a member of Fairview A.M.E. Church, Earl, N.C.

He was preceded in death by a son, Calvin Gaston (Ann); and siblings, Louis Lockhart (Priscilla), Ronnie Lockhart (Debra), Deanna Sizemore (Melvin), and Carolyn Frances Lockhart.

Surviving are: his wife, Bobbie Lockhart, of the home; a son, Charles Lockhart, Jr. (Pamela), of Charlotte; five daughters, Mary Jo Gaston, Jackie Gaston (Harry Pharr), Jacqueline Harris (Jeffrey), Victoria Williams, and Jennifer Williams (Harold Thompson), all of Charlotte; four brothers, William Mitchell Lockhart (Betty), of Blacksburg, Bishop Eddie Lockhart (Erma), of Grover, NC, Overseer Theodore Lockhart, Jr., (Alzenia), of Blacksburg, and Benjamin Lockhart, (Henrene) of Kings Mountain, NC; five sisters, Esther Whitener (Luther) of Kings Mountain; Margaret Hames (Willie Louis) of Charlotte, Barbara Roberts (Amos) of Kings Mountain, Mary Sally Lockhart of Grover, and Letha Lockhart of Shelby, NC; 17 grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be Tuesday, 1:00 p.m., in The Divine True Holiness Church of God in Blacksburg with Overseer Theodore Lockhart, Jr., officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery. He will be in state in the church Tuesday at noon.

