Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gilmore Mortuary of Gaffney
305 W. Rutledge Ave
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 489-2509
Lying in State
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
The Divine True Holiness Church of God
Blacksburg, SC
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
The Divine True Holiness Church of God
Blacksburg, SC
View Map

Charles Lockhart Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charles Lockhart Sr. Obituary

Charles Lockhart, Sr., 86, of 332 Elmhurst Road, Charlotte, NC, passed away Monday, February 4, in his home.

Husband of Bobbie Williams Lockhart, he was born in Cherokee County and was a son of the late Theodore Lockhart, Sr. and Mary Gill Lockhart.

He was a member of Fairview A.M.E. Church, Earl, N.C.

He was preceded in death by a son, Calvin Gaston (Ann); and siblings, Louis Lockhart (Priscilla), Ronnie Lockhart (Debra), Deanna Sizemore (Melvin), and Carolyn Frances Lockhart.

Surviving are: his wife, Bobbie Lockhart, of the home; a son, Charles Lockhart, Jr. (Pamela), of Charlotte; five daughters, Mary Jo Gaston, Jackie Gaston (Harry Pharr), Jacqueline Harris (Jeffrey), Victoria Williams, and Jennifer Williams (Harold Thompson), all of Charlotte; four brothers, William Mitchell Lockhart (Betty), of Blacksburg, Bishop Eddie Lockhart (Erma), of Grover, NC, Overseer Theodore Lockhart, Jr., (Alzenia), of Blacksburg, and Benjamin Lockhart, (Henrene) of Kings Mountain, NC; five sisters, Esther Whitener (Luther) of Kings Mountain; Margaret Hames (Willie Louis) of Charlotte, Barbara Roberts (Amos) of Kings Mountain, Mary Sally Lockhart of Grover, and Letha Lockhart of Shelby, NC; 17 grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be Tuesday, 1:00 p.m., in The Divine True Holiness Church of God in Blacksburg with Overseer Theodore Lockhart, Jr., officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery. He will be in state in the church Tuesday at noon.

The Gilmore Mortuary www.gilmoresmortuary.com

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gilmore Mortuary of Gaffney
Download Now