Charles McConnell
Gaffney, S.C. - Charles William McConnell, 80, of 3151 Union Highway, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, July 20, 2020 at Cherokee Medical Center.

Born in Spartanburg, he was the husband of Patsy "Pat" McAbee McConnell and son of the late Jeff Clyde McConnell and Lillian Willis McConnell. He was a graduate of Cowpens High School and Spartanburg Methodist College, retired from Cherokee Finishing after 40 years of service, and also retired from the Cherokee County Sheriff 's Department. A member of Encounter Church, he loved the Lord, was faithful, honest, and hard-working. He loved his family, animals, and was an avid Atlanta Braves fan.

Surviving in addition to his wife are a son, Dr. Charles Jeffery McConnell of Douglasville, GA; a daughter, Nancy Jo McConnell of Gaffney; two brothers, Jeff C. McConnell (Linda) and Reverend Mike Mc- Connell (Joann), both of Cowpens; four sisters, Carolyn Millwood (Pat), Lujean Ferguson, both of Spartanburg County, Joyce Millwood of Pacolet and Amelia Thornton (Horace) of Cowpens; two grandchildren, Laci Kirby (Chase) and Bryce McConnell; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Encounter Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 3 p.m. at the Church with Pastor Joey Turner and Reverend Mike McConnell officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Encounter Church, 1905 N. Limestone Street, Gaffney, SC 29340.

The family will be at the home of Nancy Jo Mc- Connell, 103 Rogers Street, Gaffney, SC 29340.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Encounter Church
JUL
23
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Encounter Church
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 23, 2020
Dear Pat, Nancy, Jeffrey and extended family,
Our sincere condolences and prayers for you all during this time of bereavement.
Charles was a true man of God and solid rock for his Lord and his family. Our heartfelt prayers for God’s strength and comfort for you all.
Robert and Gail Correll
Robert & Gail Correll
Friend
