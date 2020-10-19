Charles McGinnis

Cliffside, N.C. - Charles Marion McGinnis, 86, of 155 Old Main Street, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at his residence.

Born in Rutherford County, he was the loving husband for 65 years of Ava Potter McGinnis and the son of the late Edgar McGinnis and Ada Tate McGinnis. He was a United States Navy Veteran and was retired from Duke Energy. He loved sports, especially the Braves and Cowboys and traveling, especially to the mountains. Mr. McGinnis was a member of Lavonia Baptist Church.

Surviving is a son, Reggie McGinnis (Darlene) of Forest City; a sister, Carolyn Morgan of Gaffney; three grandchildren, Kyler McGinnis, Rachel Wellborn (Tyler) and Quinton McKeel (Kaitlynn); and five great-grandchildren, Zach Branch, Zander Branch, Zaylee Wellborn, Asher McKeel and Piper McKeel. Mr. McGinnis was preceded in death by a brother, Joe McGinnis; and two sisters, Marguerite Jenkins and Betty Sailors.

The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Lavonia Baptist Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1 p.m. at the church with Reverend Tripp Biggerstaff and Reverend David Slatton officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Lavonia Baptist Church, 2841 Camps Creek Church Road, Mooresboro, NC, 28114.

The family will be at the residence.

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.