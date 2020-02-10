|
Blacksburg -- Rev. Charles James Reynolds, 74, of 607 S Rutherford St, passed away Thursday, February 6th, 2020, at his home. Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Shirley McDaniel Reynolds and the son of the late Charles Reynolds Sr. and Modenia Moss Reynolds.The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 8th, 2020, from 11:00 am - 12:00 pm at Gordon Mortuary. Memorials may be made to Blacksburg Church of God, 607 W. Cherokee St, Blacksburg, SC 29702. The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Reynolds family.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Feb. 10, 2020