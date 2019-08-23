|
Charles E. Richardson, age 77, peacefully transitioned Thursday, August 15, 2019 at The Peach Tree Centre. He was born in Youngsville, N.C., He was the son of the late Foster Richardson and Mamie Mitchell Richardson. Funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, August 24, 2019 in the chapel of Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel Inc. There will be a 30 minute visitation prior to the service. Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel Inc. is serving the family.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Aug. 23, 2019