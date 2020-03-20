|
Gaffney, S.C. - Charles Edward Stewart, 74, formerly of 523 W. Montgomery Street, Apt. 26, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center.
Born in Cleveland, OH, he was the son of the late Marie Stewart Thornburg and step-son of the late Jack Thornburg. He retired from Pardee Hospital in Hendersonville, NC, was a U.S. Army veteran and of the Baptist faith. He was a Kentucky Wildcat fan, loved fishing and writing poems.
Surviving are a son, Charles Christopher Stewart (Melissa) of Pineville, Kentucky; a daughter, Amy Marie Hudgins (Bryan) of Spartanburg; six grandchildren, Joshua (Sarah), Jacob, Abigail, Adam (Amber), Cody and Britney; two great-grandchildren, Emaline and Warner; a nephew, Tracy Martin (Paula). In addition to his mother and stepfather, he was preceded in death by a brother, James Martin, a sister-in-law Frances Martin, a niece, Terri Anne Martin and a nephew, Jimmy Martin. Graveside services, with military honors, will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery in Anderson with Reverend Asheton Amerson officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: In-Patient Physical Therapy Department, Pardee Hospital, 800 North Justice Street, Hendersonville, NC 28791.
The family will be at their respective homes.
