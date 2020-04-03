Home

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
Charles "Chuck" Tillinghast

Gaffney, S.C. - Charles Walter Tillinghast of 314 Hampton Boulevard, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family.

Born in City Island NY, he was the husband of Shirley Ann Kress Tillinghast and son of the late Joseph J. Tillinghast and Hilda Thompson Tillinghast. He was a retired engineer working at Proctor Gamble 3M and Hoechst Fibers, a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran where he was an expert M-14 rifleman and a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church. He loved his family and friends, sailing, traveling, reading, animals and cooking.

Surviving in addition to his wife are a son, Charles Jordan Tillinghast of Gaffney; a daughter, Jordanna Tillinghast and fiancé and honorary son, Charlie Gray of Gaffney (his children affectionately called him "Pop"); two sisters, Charlotte Bernard of New York and Nathalie Avery of Florida; a granddaughter, Chloe Tillinghast; numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend special thanks to Marcia Ellis, Jeff Shipley and all the members of the Grassy Pond Volunteer Fire Department.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Grassy Pond Volunteer Fire Department, 168 School Road, Gaffney, SC 29341.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, S.C.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Apr. 3, 2020
