BLACKSBURG - Mr. Charles Douglas "Buck" Wilson Sr., 62, of 139 Wendy Drive, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.

Born in Kings Mountain, he was the husband of Cathy Moore Wilson and the son of the late Madison Monroe Wilson and Janie Black Wilson. Charles previously worked as a heavy equipment operator and was a member of Antioch Baptist Church.

In addition to his wife, Buck is survived by his three children, Charlie Wilson and wife, Chasity, of Blacksburg, Christy Stamey and husband, Derrick, of Lowell, NC, and Chad Wilson of Grover; two step-sons, David Wayne Thornton of Shelby and William Dale Thornton of Lincolnton; three step-daughters, Vicky Mullens of Cherryville, Kimberly Ivey of Boiling Springs, NC and Stacy Thornton of Bellwood, NC; two brothers, Kenneth "Shorty" Wilson and John "Goob" Wilson, both of Blacksburg; 25 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren with another on the way.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Connie; a sister, Treva Wilson; and three brothers, Marion, Johnny, and Larry Wilson.

The family received friends on Friday, May 10, 2019, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Gordon Mortuary. Funeral services were held on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at noon in the Gordon Mortuary Chapel with Rev. Vernon Craig officiating. Interment followed at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery. Caleb Stamey, Louis Johnson, Cody Wilson, William Sisler, Josh Randle, and Tim Huffman served as pallbearers. Dalton Guffy and J.J. Wilson were Honorary Pallbearers.

The family will be at the residence.

