Gaffney, S.C. - Charles Peter "Charlie" Klahne, Jr., 81, of 270 Jolly Road, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center.

Born in Bronx, NY, he was the husband of Dorothy Hoene Klahne and son of the late Charles Peter Klahne, Sr. and Charlotte Carr Klahne. He retired from Grumman Aerospace, was a U.S. Navy veteran, and of the Catholic faith.

Surviving in addition to his wife are three sons, Robert Michael Klahne (Nichole) of Gaffney, Charles Peter Klahne, III (Mary) of Port St. Lucie, FL and Raymond Charles Klahne (Susan) of Palm City, FL; a daughter Kathleen White (Guy Youngblood) of Port St. Lucie, FL; 12 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Interim Hospice, 775 Spartan Blvd., Suite 101, Spartanburg, SC 29301.

The family will be at their respective homes.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Jan. 24, 2020
