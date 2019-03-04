Home

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141

Charlotte Jackson

Charlotte Jackson Obituary

Gaffney, S.C. - Charlotte Roberts Jackson, 73, of 1034 Pacolet Highway, passed away at her residence.

Born in Gaffney, she was the daughter of the late Hugh Roberts and Lucille Peeler Roberts. She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.

Surviving are two daughters, Deborah Allison Holden and husband, Benny of Blacksburg and Angela Allison Stoike and husband, Robert of Inman; a sister, Claire Hammons of Gaffney; five grandchildren, Christy Ham and husband, Harley, William Jackson, Josh Ramey and wife, Brittney; Trey Hopper III and Jessica Hopper Campbell and husband, Robert; and nine great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at Frederick Memorial Gardens at a later date.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Mar. 4, 2019
