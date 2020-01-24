|
|
Cherelle She'von Garrett, age 28, peacefully transitioned from this life on Monday January 20, 2020 at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital. She was the daughter of James L. Garrett and Shuvette Littlejohn Garrett.
She leaves to cherish fond memories, two sons, Zion Sarratt, Jeremiah Weathers, a special friend Erica Williams, a host of relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020 at The Concord Baptist Church with Dr. Michael A. Bridges officiating. A thirty-minute visitation prior to the service.
The body will lie-in-state at 9:30 a.m. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will meet at 229 Brickhouse Rd., Gaffney, SC.
Online condolence can be made at www.genesisfuneralservices.com
Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel INC. is serving the family.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Jan. 24, 2020