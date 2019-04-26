Home

Cheryl Follis

Cheryl Follis Obituary

Boiling Springs, S.C. - Cheryl Jean Angley Follis, 71, of 475 Shoreline Boulevard, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at her residence.

Born in Sioux City, Iowa, she was widow of the late Robert James Follis and daughter of the late Hobert Clifford Angley and Betty Hoxie Angley Toten. She was the former owner/operator of Robert James Enterprise and of the Baptist faith.

Surviving are a son, Eric Buntin and wife, Stephanie of Indiana; a brother, Richard Angley and wife, Billie of Pennsylvania; a sister, Barbara Eschete and husband, Richard of Boiling Springs, SC; two grandchildren, Ali Buntin and Christopher Buntin; several nieces and nephews.

A private Celebration of Life service will be held by the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: , 501 Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905.

The family will be at the residence, 475 Shoreline Boulevard, Boiling Springs, SC 29316.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Apr. 26, 2019
