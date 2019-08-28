Home

Services
Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc.
11528 Hwy. 17 Bypass
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
(843) 651-3295
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Myrtle Beach

Chris Greene

Chris Greene Obituary

Surfside Beach, S.C. - Christopher "Chris" Greene, 48 of Surfside Beach, formerly of Gaffney, SC passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019.

The family will be at the home of Chris' parents John and Debbie Greene 411 2nd Ave. N. Surfside Beach, SC 29575 and will receive visitors there.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 30, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Myrtle Beach with burial following at Hillcrest Cemetery.

To view the full obituary please visit www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com

Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Aug. 28, 2019
