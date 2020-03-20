Home

Chris Lemmonds

Chris Lemmonds Obituary

Christian Keith Lemmonds, 46, died on March 17, 2020 at his home in Rock Hill, SC.

A native of Gaffney, Chris was the son of Kenneth Ray Lemmonds and Shelia Whitley Lemmonds.

He is survived by his wife Nicole Campbell Lemmonds and his children, Jaden Campbell, Jacob Thomas, Jackson Wade, Jorja Anne, Joshua James, and Julia Grace of Rock Hill; brother, Kevin Wade Lemmonds of Spartanburg; two nieces, Gianna Reese and Layla Ann of Gaffney, SC, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and in-laws.

Chris graduated from Winthrop University, where he was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity, with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Graphic Design. He founded and ran his creative services firm lemmondsDESIGN for more than 20 years. Chris was a devoted father, husband and friend to many. He counted God, his family, his friends, and his business among his greatest loves.

Memorials may be made in his name to: Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29731.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Mar. 20, 2020
