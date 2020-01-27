|
Gaffney, SC -- Chris T. O'Brien, 57, of 107 Pacolet Highway, passed away on Saturday, January 25th, 2020, at his home.
Born in Spartanburg, he was the son of the Tommy Reid and the late Wilma Dixon. Mr. O'Brien loved NASCAR, Clemson football, the Dallas Cowboys, and fishing. He formerly worked for Bagwell Fence and was of Baptist faith.
In addition to his father, Mr. O'Brien is survived by two sons, Chris T. O'Brien Jr and Brad O'Brien; one daughter, Jennifer O'Brien; one sister, Kathy Calvert; one step-brother, Tommy "Slingshot" Reid; six grandchildren, Jessica O'Brien Pearson and husband, Rodney "Thad," Lauren Webb, Damon Webb, Josiah Manibusan, Ainsley Upchurch, and Grayson Upchurch; and five special friends, Angela O'Brien Haulbrooks, Crystal Warren, Emily Upchurch, Matt Manibusan, and Donnie Goode, all of Gaffney.
He was preceded in death by his mother, a sister, Debbie McDaniel, and a nephew, Tommy Calvert.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, January 28th, 2020, at 4 p.m. at Open Door Baptist Church. 229 Edgewater Dr Gaffney, SC 29340, with Rev. Joe Brackins officiating.
The family will be at their respective homes.
