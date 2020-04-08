Home

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 10, 2020
4:00 PM
Mt. Ararat Baptist Church Cemetery

Chris "Garfield" Thompson


1976 - 2020
Chris "Garfield" Thompson Obituary

Blacksburg, S.C. - Christopher Eli "Garfield" Thompson, 43, of 140 Wilderness Trail, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Lisa Jurgens Thompson and son of the late Betty Sue Thompson. He retired from construction and was a member of Mt. Ararat Baptist Church. He loved hunting, fishing, the outdoors and helping others. He was a C.B. radio enthusiast and his handle was "Garfield".

Also surviving are his companion, Angela Duncan of Blacksburg; four sons, Billy Duncan (Crystal) of Gaffney, Hunter Duncan of Shelby, NC, Dylan Ramsey of Blacksburg and Phoenix Lawter of Chesnee; three daughters, Kaylee Peterson, Makayla Hink, both of Blacksburg and Brittany Richards of Gaffney; a brother, Ernest "Petey" Thompson of Gaffney; a sister, Susie Thompson (Traci Ervin) of Gaffney; a sister-in-law, Lisa Parker of Gaffney; eight grandchildren; an uncle, Thomas Thompson of Gaffney; an aunt, Nellie Mae Spencer of Gaffney; two nephews, Aaron Ervin and Tyler Parker; numerous cousins and friends whom he loved dearly.

Graveside services will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday, April 10, 2020 in the Mt. Ararat Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the graveside.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: CUE, P.O. Box 12714, Wilmington, NC 28405.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Apr. 8, 2020
