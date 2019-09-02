Home

Christopher "Lester" Hardin

Christopher "Lester" Hardin Obituary

Blacksburg - Christopher "Lester" Hardin, 62, of 568 Peeler Rd., passed away Thursday, August 29th, 2019, at his residence.

Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Patsy Andrews Hardin and the son of Mildred Cobb Hardin and the late Lester Avery Hardin. Mr. Hardin formerly worked as a truck driver and was of Pentecostal faith.

In addition to his wife and mother, Mr. Hardin is survived by a special daughter, Brittney Richards; and a brother, Dennis "Coon" Hardin and wife, Lou Ann "Booty," all of Blacksburg.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, August 31st, 2019 at 4:00 pm at Hambright Cemetery, 615 Peeler Road, Blacksburg, SC 29702, with Rev. Gregg Martin and Rev. Lucky Earls officiating.

The family will be at the residence.

The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com.

The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Hardin family.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Sept. 2, 2019
