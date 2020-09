Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Christopher's life story with friends and family

Share Christopher's life story with friends and family

Gaffney – Christopher Reid Pettit, age 36, of 498 Lockhart Ln Lot 1, Gaffney, SC, transitioned from this life on August 28, 2020 at Cherokee Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel Inc.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store