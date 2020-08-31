1/
Cindy Crews
Blacksburg, S.C. - Cynthia "Cindy" Susan Wright Crews, 62, formerly of Old Buffalo Church Road, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Peachtree Center.

Born in Gaffney, she was the daughter of the late Manuel Pinkney Wright and Lula Rae Sanders Wright. She was retired from textiles, loved going to concerts and loved rock and southern rock music. She was of the Protestant faith.

Surviving is a son, Rick Painter of Blacksburg; a brother, Chris Wright of Gaffney; three sisters, Patricia Gibb (David) of Gaffney, Vivian Putnam (Phillip) of Kings Mountain and Linda Ledford (Bill) of Gaffney; two grandchildren, Kassy Alana Carter Nelon (Kory) and Megan Faith Painter; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Ms. Crews was preceded in death by a sister, Phyllis Joyce Melton.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
