Cindy Crews

Blacksburg, S.C. - Cynthia "Cindy" Susan Wright Crews, 62, formerly of Old Buffalo Church Road, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Peachtree Center.

Born in Gaffney, she was the daughter of the late Manuel Pinkney Wright and Lula Rae Sanders Wright. She was retired from textiles, loved going to concerts and loved rock and southern rock music. She was of the Protestant faith.

Surviving is a son, Rick Painter of Blacksburg; a brother, Chris Wright of Gaffney; three sisters, Patricia Gibb (David) of Gaffney, Vivian Putnam (Phillip) of Kings Mountain and Linda Ledford (Bill) of Gaffney; two grandchildren, Kassy Alana Carter Nelon (Kory) and Megan Faith Painter; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Ms. Crews was preceded in death by a sister, Phyllis Joyce Melton.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC