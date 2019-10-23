|
Gaffney, S.C. - Cynthia "Cindy" Blanton Jones, 54, of 398 Shady Grove Road, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at her residence.
Born in Gaffney, she was the wife of Hunter Jones and daughter of the late Wylie (Bud) Blanton and Betty Ester Allison Blanton. She was a graduate of Gaffney High School and attended Spartanburg Technical College. She was formerly employed by Nestle, currently employed by Northwest Elementary School, a member of Melvin Hill Church of the Brethren and attended Central Baptist Church. She loved her family and lived for her loving husband, Hunter, her handsome son, Alec and her beautiful daughter, Cailyn. She loved fishing, riding motorcycles with her husband, and loved sitting on the pier by their lake and being outdoors.
Surviving in addition to her husband are a son, Alec Jones of the home; a daughter, Cailyn Jones of the home; a sister Allyson Blanton Shytle and husband, Mark, of Green Creek, NC.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 in Frederick Memorial Gardens with Mr. Mark Shytle and Rev. Johnny Bridges officiating. The family requests you wear Cindy's favorite color purple to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Gibbs Cancer Center, 380 Serpentine Drive, Suite 200, Spartanburg, SC 29303 or Hospice Care of South Carolina, 1612 N. Limestone Street, Gaffney, SC 29340.
The family will be at the residence.
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Oct. 23, 2019