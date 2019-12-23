|
Gaffney, S.C. - Clair Leon Brasier, 77, previously of Maine, of 979 Boiling Springs Highway, passed away after a long illness on Saturday, December 21, 2019.
Born in Madison, Maine, he was the husband of the late Phyllis Farris Brasier and the son of the late Clair Franklin Brasier and Marjorie Searles Brasier Pease. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints, where he was the head of maintenance and was an electrician for all surrounding Mormon churches. He formerly owned a carpet cleaning and restaurant services business and former police officer and also served in the Army after graduating high school. Clair had a passion for the outdoors and for many years owned and operated Brasier's Nursery and Landscaping in Barrington, New Hampshire and was a 32nd degree mason.
Surviving is a son, Tim Brasier of Gaffney; two daughters, Carmen Salerno of Damariscotte, ME and Michelle; a step-daughter, Nicole Hubbard of Kings Mountain; a step-son, Shane Hubbard and wife, Ashley Louisville, KY; two brothers, Robert H. Pease and wife, Kathleen of Berwick, ME and James R. Pease and wife, Charlotte of Freeport, ME; and five grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 10 until 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Cryptside services will immediately follow at 11 a.m. at Frederick Memorial Gardens with Reverend Joel Gardner officiating.
The family will be at the residence.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Dec. 23, 2019