Clarence Edward Bonner Sr., 80, passed away Saturday, June 11, 2020, in Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

He was born in Gaffney and was a son of the late Robert Sr. and Alice Thomas Bonner.

Clarence was a graduate of Granard High School "Class of 1957", joined Bethel Baptist Church at an early age, and was employed as a Nursing Aid at a New York City Hospital.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a daughter, Alice Faye Bonner; a sister, Diane Dews; three brothers, L.C. Bonner, Robert Bonner, Jr., and Monroe Bonner.

He leaves to cherish loving memories: a son, Clarence E. Bonner, Jr. of Winston Salem, NC; two sisters, Patricia B. Good and Lillie C. Bonner both of Gaffney; a brother, John L. Bonner of New York City, NY; an aunt, Kristen Camp of Gaffney; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Graveside Services will be held Saturday, 1:00 p.m., at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church Cemetery, with Rev. Dr. James Sanders, Jr., officiating. Changes of service may be updated on the website if precipitation. To help prevent the spread of **COVID-19** we ask that you practice social distancing and wear a mask.

