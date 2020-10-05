1/1
Clarence Crawford
Gaffney, S.C. - Clarence Edward Crawford, 76, of 107 Cypress Drive, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at his residence.

Born in Blacksburg, he was the loving husband of Gwen Faye Owens for 56 years and the son of the late Archel Sanders and Ruby Elizabeth Crawford Watson and the step-son of the late William Watson. He was a United States Army Veteran, serving in 82nd Airborne for 6 years. He was retired from Overnite, enjoyed deer and dove hunting, fishing and was an avid outdoorsman. Mr. Crawford was a member of Kirby Memorial Baptist Church.

In addition to his wife, also surviving is a son, Thomas Crawford (Catherine) of Gaffney; a daughter, Renee Crawford of Salem, Oregon; a brother, Roger Watson; three step-sisters, and four step-grandchildren. Mr. Crawford was preceded in death by a son, William Todd Crawford.

The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Chaplain Vernon Thornhill officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens with military honors.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.

The family will be at their respective homes.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
OCT
8
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
or

