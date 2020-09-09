1/
Clarice Blackwell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clarice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Boiling Springs - Clarice Blackwell, 82, passed away on Monday September 7, 2020 in Spartanburg.

Born in Spartanburg, she was the widow of Harold Blackwell and daughter of the late Ned and Tirzah High.

Mrs. Blackwell was a member of First Baptist North Spartanburg and retired from Food Service.

Surviving Mrs. Blackwell are two sons; William and Robert Bridgeman of Boiling Springs, one daughter, Susan Simmons and husband, Rob of Boiling Springs, one sister, Diane Lamb of Gastonia NC, three Grandsons; Nick Bridgeman and wife, Kristin; Dylan Bridgeman and wife Autumn, and Chad Simmons, one granddaughter; Anna Bridgeman and two great grandchildren; Kimber and Colton Bridgeman.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Good Shepard Memorial Park in Boiling Springs. Funeral Services will follow at 3pm with Rev. Nick Bridgeman and Rev. Clint Starnes officiating. Interment will follow at Good Shepard Memorial Park.

Cowpens Fire Department will serve as pallbearers.

Book of memories available at www.gordonmortuary.com

The Gaffney location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gordon Mortuary
211 E. Frederick St.
Gaffney, SC 29340
(864) 489-2533
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gordon Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved