Boiling Springs - Clarice Blackwell, 82, passed away on Monday September 7, 2020 in Spartanburg.

Born in Spartanburg, she was the widow of Harold Blackwell and daughter of the late Ned and Tirzah High.

Mrs. Blackwell was a member of First Baptist North Spartanburg and retired from Food Service.

Surviving Mrs. Blackwell are two sons; William and Robert Bridgeman of Boiling Springs, one daughter, Susan Simmons and husband, Rob of Boiling Springs, one sister, Diane Lamb of Gastonia NC, three Grandsons; Nick Bridgeman and wife, Kristin; Dylan Bridgeman and wife Autumn, and Chad Simmons, one granddaughter; Anna Bridgeman and two great grandchildren; Kimber and Colton Bridgeman.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Good Shepard Memorial Park in Boiling Springs. Funeral Services will follow at 3pm with Rev. Nick Bridgeman and Rev. Clint Starnes officiating. Interment will follow at Good Shepard Memorial Park.

Cowpens Fire Department will serve as pallbearers.

Book of memories available at www.gordonmortuary.com

The Gaffney location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the family.