Claude Martin

Blacksburg - Claude David Martin, 83, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at his home.

Born in Blacksburg, he was the widower of Emily Jean Porter Martin and the son of the late Benjamin Franklin Martin and Ione Hardin Martin. Claude retired from Webster Springs and, following his retirement, became a fixture at Patterson's Wrecker Service. At Patterson's, he would open the shop, answer the phones, and help any way he could. When he wasn't there, he would be farming, riding his tractors, or watching westerns.

Surviving Mr. Martin are a son, Gary Martin (Cassie), and a grandson, Jeremy Martin.

In addition to his wife and parents, Claude was preceded in death by an infant brother.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Mt. Paran Baptist Church Cemetery. His Friends at Patterson's Wrecker Service will serve as pallbearers. The family will receive friends at the cemetery following the service.

The family will be at their respective homes.

The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Martin family.